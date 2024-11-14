The global stone market is dynamic and diverse, with various countries demonstrating distinct preferences for different types of stone while meeting their construction, decoration and industrial needs. With Turkey entering the list for the month of July, here is a look at the top five countries importing stone to the U.S., highlighting their key imports and volumes based on recent data. Top importing stone continues to be marble (which includes travertine, alabaster and other calcareous stone) with $75,062,003 in dollar value with granite coming in second with 49,682,998. As global construction and design trends evolve, so too will the patterns of stone importation, shaping the industry's future.

1. China

- Granite: $7,392,069 (15,456 tons)

- Marble: $16,435,150 (13,172 tons)

- Slate: $112,165

- Other: $502,040 (1,074 tons)

2. Italy

- Granite: $6,499,135 (2119 tons)

- Marble: $17,172,207 (7786 tons)

- Other: $511,355 (4088 tons)

3. India

- Granite: $14,275,415 (26,967 tons)

- Marble: $6,240,686 (6031tons)

- Slate: $110,810

- Other: $443,567 (1429 tons)

4. Brazil

- Granite: $15,812,661 (26,335 tons)

- Marble: $331,702 (205 tons)

- Slate: $47,500

- Other: $1,115,704 (675 tons)

5. Turkey

- Granite: $22,303 (14 tons)

- Marble: $16,797,721 (26,612 tons)

- Other: $12,386 (27 tons)

International trade has always played a pivotal role in shaping the global economy. Countries rely on exports not only to fuel their growth but also to maintain a balanced trade relationship with the rest of the world. With Canada consistently being the top exporter month after month, here are the U.S’s top five exporting countries in the stone industry, highlighting their key imports and volumes based on recent data. The top exports product for the month of July were dolomite, sandstone, quartzite, basalt and other non-specific monumental or building stone (categorized as “other”).

1. Canada

- Granite: $1,074,291 (2137 tons)

- Marble: $2,076,309 (27,289 tons)

- Slate: $8,130

- Other: $3,359,341 (7500 tons)

2. France

- Marble: $31,739 (3 tons)

- Other: $1,633,000 (773 tons)

3. Italy

- Granite: $157,187 (479 tons)

- Marble: $709,477 (497 tons)

- Other: $60,955 (220 tons)

4. Bahamas

- Granite: $186,875 (269 tons)

- Marble: $438,894 (69 tons)

- Other: $68,320 (83 tons)

5. Mexico

- Granite: $22,377 (45 tons)

- Marble: $191,078 (156 tons)

- Other: $464,700 (466 tons)

To see the complete list of countries, click HERE.




