EDEN PRAIRIE, MN – Cambria, a leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, debuted as an exhibitor at this fall’s High Point Market, one of the most significant events in interior design. Cambria’s presence highlighted its commitment to the design community with an exclusive showcase of its expansive design palette and its partnership with acclaimed designer Jean Stoffer.

Cambria’s exhibit at High Point showcased over 100 quartz designs, including four newly released surfaces: Inverness Stonestreet™, Avalene™, Inverness Blakeley™, and Everleigh Warm™. These designs bring sophisticated natural textures to life with deep charcoal, subtle green veins and warm sand tones -- highlighting Cambria’s dedication to both aesthetic appeal and durability. Cambria’s four finish options, including the newly introduced Cambria Luxe™ and Cambria Satin™, add additional tactile and visual dimensions, ensuring versatility for diverse design applications.

This year, Cambria also featured two signature pieces from Jean Stoffer’s collection of freestanding furnishings. Stoffer has selected Cambria as the exclusive countertop choice for her freestanding island worktables and vanity collections. This is Stoffer’s first partnership with Cambria, which allows customers the convenience of one-stop shopping for furniture pieces that include her recommended tops.

Her design aesthetic pairs beautifully with Cambria’s legacy of quality and American-made craftsmanship, offering designers and homeowners alike the flexibility of sustainable, luxury surfaces built to withstand everyday use.

“Cambria is, in my opinion, the premier quartz brand in the country,” said Stoffer. “Their commitment to quality and service ensures that my clients receive only the best in their homes.”

On display at Cambria’s High Point exhibit were the Stoffer Home Morris Island in the Newcastle stain finish and topped with Cambria’s Ironsbridge™ design in a matte finish, and the Stoffer Home Woodward Vanity in the Cotswold green painted finish and topped with Cambria’s MacBeth™ design in a matte finish. These pieces, available directly from Stoffer Home, exemplify the seamless integration of Cambria’s enduring beauty and quality with Stoffer’s design vision.

“Cambria’s partnership with Jean Stoffer pairs the two family-owned companies together and represents the perfect blend of beauty, durability and functionality,” said Carol Olson, chief marketing officer at Cambria. “We are honored to collaborate with a designer who aligns with our passion for craftsmanship and quality.”

Cambria’s debut provided an opportunity to build relationships with international and U.S.-based designers. The exclusive High Point Market ran from October 26 to 30, 2024, with the next market scheduled for April 26 to 30, 2025. This year marks more than a century of High Point’s history as the largest driver of economic impact in North Carolina, generating $6.7 billion annually.