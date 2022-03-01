High Point Market’s 2022 Style Spotters are gearing up for an active Spring Market, April 2-6, with a full slate of daily Hot Spot Tours, the popular Style Spotters Live! event, and their quintessential product spotting within showrooms throughout the Market district.

The full team of 2022 Style Spotters will be in High Point to act as the industry’s trend-setting guides, scouring the Market’s buildings and showrooms to highlight the top new styles this spring. They will begin early, spotting 25 favorite products each, then adding their selections to curated digital galleries on the Style Spotters hub page.

Their selections will go live mid-Market, but sneak peaks can usually be found on social media before then and tent cards will begin to appear alongside spotted product within showrooms as early as Friday, April 1.

Showrooms tours will be offered by the 10 team members Saturday through Tuesday of Market. During these Hot Spot Tours, each Style Spotter will host a 60-minute tour through two of their favorite High Point showrooms. Advanced registration is required, as capacity is limited. Details and RSVP links are available at www.highpointmarket.org/plan-your-trip/hot-spot-tours.

More details can be found at highpointmarket.org/events/ss-live.