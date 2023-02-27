The High Point Market Authority (HPMA) announced its opening day keynote event for Spring Market featuring interior design stars Joanna Gaines, Amber Lewis, Jean Stoffer, Julia Marcum, Mara Miller, and Jesse Carrier, on April 22, from 2 to 3 pm.

Taking place in the High Point Theatre, the discussion entitled, “Designing a Business You Love,” will draw on each of the panelists' experiences in building a design-oriented brand with staying power.

Joanna Gaines is the co-owner and co-founder of Magnolia, a New York Times best-selling author, Editor in Chief of Magnolia Journal, and co-creator of Magnolia Network. Amber Lewis is founder of her eponymous residential interior design firm and retail store Shoppe Amber Interiors, whose licensed product collections reflect her laid-back, California aesthetic. Jean Stoffer parlayed her interior design expertise into multiple businesses—including a custom cabinetry operation and an e-commerce platform—created from a common source of inspiration. Julia Marcum is a design influencer, home renovator, brand ambassador, and educator who, along with her husband, started down the path to success in 2008 with the blog ‘Chris Loves Julia.’ Jesse Carrier and Mara Miller, principals of acclaimed New York design firm Carrier and Company, also realize their vision for modern living in a range of products for leading manufacturers.

The Saturday keynote event will be open to all registered High Point Market attendees and doors open at 1:30 pm.

For more information, visit highpointmarket.org/keynoteseries



