Inspired by the graphic prints usually found in cement tiles, Imagine Tile brings you The Manhattan Collection on easy-to-maintain ceramic. From old world Morocco to sixties mod, these prints are similar in their entrancing affect but different in their artistic style; just like the individualistic neighborhoods that make up Manhattan. Lotus is a single 8- x 8-inch ceramic tile designed to create a 16- x 16-inch repeat pattern. It features a matte finish, which adds slip resistance and is commercially rated for high-traffic environments.

Also available as a special order, Imagine Tile can custom color-match the Lotus design to any colors you choose. Dream it, design it, imagine tile it!

For more information, please visit www.imaginetile.com.