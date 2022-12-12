The Jungle Tile Collection from Imagine Tile features two 12- x 24-inch tiles with Ghislaine’s tropical print specifically designed to repeat for a large-scale continuous pattern. Commercially rated for high traffic, resistant to strong chemicals, free of VOC’s, unaffected by UV light, scratch resistant and low maintenance, these tiles are extremely durable and eco-friendly too. Two colorways are available in-stock, Emerald in lush shades of green and Concrete in delicate grays. Additional colorways are available as special order.

“My love of everything tropical stems from growing up in South Africa,” said Ghislaine Viñas, designer and founder of Ghislaine Viñas. “On a return visit, this pattern grew from a collaboration between me and my business and life partner, Jaime Viñas, to create this wildly fabulous Jungle design. We are excited to share this collection that will bring a sense of paradise to any space and can be installed anywhere you can imagine tile.”

“Ghislaine’s tropical inspired Jungle design allows you to bring the outdoors in and is the perfect addition to our biophilia tile offerings,” said Lynda Portelli, vice president of sales and marketing at Imagine Tile. “In addition to Emerald and Concrete, there are five colorways available as special order with a 100-square-foot minimum: Cloud, Haze, Mint, Rose, and Sand. We can also custom color-match to suit project needs or produce with a matte finish, which has a subtle abrasive textured surface that adds additional slip resistance.”