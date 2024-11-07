DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- The 2024 Red Bull Half Court tournament brought together elite basketball players and creative talents on a court that was more than just a playing surface – it was a work of art. Designed by renowned artist Carolina De La Cruz Rodriguez, the center court became the vibrant centerpiece of the event, made possible by the superior sports-flooring products of MAPEI Corporation.

Rodriguez’s dynamic design, inspired by the energy and movement of basketball, was brought to life using MAPEI’s advanced Mapecoat™ TNS system. The creation of the court involved the application of the following MAPEI products:

Mapecoat TNS PU 3-in-1 – used as a patching and crack-filling compound, this product swiftly repaired extensive fine-to-medium cracks in the existing asphalt surface, ensuring a smooth and durable foundation.

• Mapenet™ Reinforced – a reinforcing material that enhanced the system’s longevity

• Mapecoat TNS Base Coat Binder – provided the necessary adhesion and strength for the court’s surface

• Mapecoat TNS Finish 3 – a topcoat that added a vibrant and durable finish to the court, perfect for high-performance play

• Mapecoat TNS Line Seal and Mapecoat TNS Line Tex – a sealant and a paint that were used to apply sharp, clear lines that defined the court and highlighted the winning design

The Mapecoat TNS system is known for its exceptional performance; in this case, the multi-color application allowed Rodriguez’s art to shine through, transforming the court into an inspiring canvas for athletes and spectators alike.

The 2024 edition of the Red Bull Half Court tournament featured more than 8,000 participants from over 21 countries, including teams from the United States, Australia, Belgium, Egypt, India, Japan, Serbia, the Philippines, Italy, UAE and more.

This global 3-on-3 basketball tournament highlights not only the athletic prowess of its competitors, but also the cultural exchange that is fostered by bringing together players from diverse backgrounds. The world final took place on October 19 and 20, 2024, at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City, with top teams vying for the championship on artistically designed courts.

MAPEI’s products were proudly featured on the center court. The court hosted many matches (both men’s and women’s), including the final men’s match between the United States and Serbia, which Serbia won, and the final women’s match between Japan and the Philippines, which Japan won.

“We are thrilled to have been part of such a unique and dynamic project,” said Anthony Graham, MAPEI Corporation’s business and sales director – OEM & sports divisions. “This collaboration with a local artist and Red Bull highlights the versatility and durability of our products. Not only did we provide a safe and reliable surface for the athletes, but we also helped showcase an incredible work of art. There was a lot of heart, sweat and excitement for some and disappointment for others, but overall, very strong performances and exciting games, some coming down to the last second! Congratulations to all the winners!”

The Red Bull Half Court tournament is known for celebrating both sport and culture, and MAPEI’s contribution to this event reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, artistry and excellence.