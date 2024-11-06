It was a special evening at the Perelman Performing Arts Center on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Architect Joshua Ramus, principal of the renowned architecture firm REX, gave a private tour of the marble-clad building that sits on the northeast corner of the World Trade Center complex in Manhattan to a group from the architectural and design community and the natural stone industry. The event was hosted by Assimagra (Portuguese Association of the Mineral Resources Industry) and the Natural Stone Institute (NSI).

“Any opportunity to showcase the use of natural stone to architects and designers is an opportunity we must seize,” said Jim Hieb, NSI executive director. “The Perelman Performing Arts Center was the perfect backdrop as we brought together the lead architect, stone supplier, and stone installer. The event inspired both well-established, as well as the ‘next generation’ of architects to see the endless possibilities with natural stone. The NSI was proud to partner with our sister trade association from Portugal on this project.”

Ramus explained to the group the project was a labor of love – taking nine years from conception to completion. Below-ground construction started in August 2017 and work on the above-ground frame began in 2020. The striking building first opened its doors on September 13, 2023.

“Standing here, I am filled with pride,” said Regina Vitório, CEO of LSI Stone, the stone supplier for the project. “Not only because of the incredible venue we find ourselves in but because of the journey that brought LSI Stone to this moment. Our history is characterized by dedication to our clients. With each client demonstrating a strong connection to our community. It is a pathway characterized by patience, sustainability, and commitment.

“At LSI, we are redefining luxury with each piece of stone that leaves our hands,” she went on to say. “It goes beyond our products. It is our commitment to sustainability and ethical practices. I’m particularly proud to be here at the moment, as it is one of those projects we hold close to our hearts.”

Among those in attendance was Kim Dumais, vice president of sales at Miller Druck Specialty Contracting, Inc. and also a member of the NSI executive board. “Attending the exclusive guided tour of the Perelman Performing Arts Center, led by Joshua Ramus, was an unforgettable experience that offered deep insights into the architectural marvel that has already become a landmark in New York City’s cultural landscape,” she said. “A significant part of the tour focused on the exterior cladding of the building, which is covered in beautiful Portuguese limestone, Luminati. The architect chose this particular limestone for its aesthetic qualities, structural durability, and sustainability. Ramus explained how the light-colored limestone, with its signature linear veining, provides a timeless yet contemporary look that contrasts beautifully with the changing urban surroundings of Lower Manhattan. Its natural warmth and elegance create a sense of unity between the man-made structure and the organic world, a theme Ramus emphasized throughout the tour. The way the stone captures and reflects light at different times of day further enhances the center’s visual appeal, adding a dynamic element to the building’s exterior.”

In addition to LSI Stone, several other Portuguese companies, members of Assimagra, were presented at the event. They included: Airelimestones, Moca Stone, Grupo Galrão, Etma/Solubema, and Stonify.