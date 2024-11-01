Miami, FL - Armina Stone, one of the largest natural stone importers and fabricators in the country, has become the Miami HEAT’s newest partner. Armina Stone signed a multi-year sponsorship with the Miami HEAT through June 2027.

“We are honored to become an official partner of the Miami HEAT,” said Emre Basman, Founder of Armina Stone. “They are champions in every essence of the word and like Armina, their name is synonymous with quality within South Florida. Our partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to community and having a meaningful impact. We recognize the passion of South Florida fans and are excited to celebrate with them every step of the way.”

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Armina Stone recently opened a 35,000-square-foot gallery and fabrication facility in Hialeah. Armina Stone Miami offers a comprehensive “one-stop-stone solution” for design, fabrication and installation services. Later this year, the Armina brand will open a luxury showroom, Armina Luxe, in the heart of the Miami Design District. Armina Stone has an established reputation for excellence with notable projects and has been chosen by major retailers, developers, architects, home-build companies, interior designers, and homeowners seeking high-end natural stone and quartz products.

The partnership with the three-time NBA Champion includes premium hospitality, in-market activations, signage within Kaseya Center and more.

“We’re excited to welcome Armina Stone as a proud partner of the Miami HEAT,” said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for The HEAT Group. “Their attention to detail and commitment to quality is a perfect match for what we strive to deliver to our fans, and we look forward to creating memorable experiences together.”