The STRATA_HEAT Programmable LCD Thermostat integrates with the STRATA_HEAT Radiant Floor Heating System. The addition responds to demand for a simple, easy-to-use thermostat for applications where reliable, consistent control is essential. Even in instances of a wireless internet outage, the thermostat will maintain its schedule. The new thermostat joins the family of other top-tier thermostats from Laticrete, each offering different levels of customizability and technical features, including Wi-Fi compatibility and integration with automation apps, such as the “MySTRATA_HEAT” app.

The STRATA_HEAT Programmable LCD Thermostat offers a full-color LCD screen that can be seen from any angle and a user-friendly touch pad for quick and easy setup and operation. It serves as the main source for temperature control within the STRATA_HEAT Radiant Floor Heating System. Offering three modes—automatic schedule, manual and frost-protect—it can be used manually or programmed specifically to meet floor heating needs. With advanced floor control, users can optimize comfort and energy savings by minimizing energy output and maximizing system efficiency.

