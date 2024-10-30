LOUISVILLE, KY – Louisville Tile Distributors, Inc. (“Louisville Tile”), one of America’s largest and longest-tenured distributors of ceramic tile and related products, is committed to fostering a culture of excellence through its new and innovative Louisville Tile University (LTU) training program.

Louisville Tile has always been dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service, high-quality products and expert advice, backed by a knowledgeable and dedicated team. Aligned with this mission, LTU offers dynamic “Show me, teach me, let me try” training to cultivate team members committed to service excellence and staying ahead of industry trends.

Leveraging technology, LTU transitioned to an on-demand learning platform, providing employees with flexible access to training materials. This shift has significantly enhanced training efficiency, accessibility and employee morale. Additionally, valuable employee feedback has helped LTU continually refine and improve its training programs to meet evolving needs.

Looking ahead, LTU aims to expand its curriculum by partnering with its manufacturing partners to offer comprehensive training modules on the entire tile production process -- from raw materials to finished product; installation techniques to on-trend design. This will equip employees with in-depth knowledge, positioning LTU as a valuable resource for both employees and industry professionals. Ultimately, these modules will be made available to Louisville Tile clients, further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional service and support.

By sharing valuable knowledge and insights, LTU will strengthen industry partnerships and elevate the overall tile industry. The program’s focus on continuous improvement and employee empowerment ensures that Louisville Tile remains at the forefront of the industry.

"LTU is a game-changer for all employees," stated Nicholis McLaughlin, Louisville Tile's director of learning and development. "It provides a solid foundation for everyone, regardless of their experience level, to excel in their roles. By investing in our team, we're not only building a stronger, more knowledgeable workforce but also fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth. This commitment to employee development is essential for driving our business forward and staying ahead in the competitive tile industry."

"When people come into Louisville Tile, we want them to feel welcomed, inspired, and to encounter experienced team members who can guide them with confidence,” said Louisville Tile’s Crosby Hall, chief administrator officer. “Louisville Tile University is crucial to how we achieve this -- providing everything from in-depth product knowledge to technical training. It's through LTU that we ensure our team is equipped to deliver the exceptional service that defines our company."