Arizona Tile, a tile and slab distribution company, is very excited to announce the launch of its new website, arizonatile.com. The redesign occurred to create a better overall user experience in both functionality as well as visually.

A few highlights of the improvements include:

View products by tile versus slab.

Try our new Product Finder - see products in alphabetical order or use filter to narrow your results.

Enjoy bigger product photos.

View tile by color, size and finish - including trim pieces.

“We are continually working to improve our website in regard to both the customer experience and overall functionality,” said Adria Harrison, director of marketing. “We think the updates we made most recently, based on input from both customers and employees, are improvements for both of those and have been pleased with the positive feedback received thus far.”

Arizona Tile has invited visitors to explore the new website. Their new Product Finder enables the user to find every product they carry on one page. Or use the filter feature to narrow results, making finding products that much easier.

New tabs have been added for both Arizona Tile’s Visualizer and Online Slab Yard, improving ease of use. The Visualizer enables users to envision Arizona Tile products before making a commitment. The Online Slab Yard allows users to view slabs at Arizona Tile locations from the comfort of their own homes.

Also, be sure to check out the new Homeowner Corner and Designer Corner which features collaborators and social media influencers and how they are using Arizona Tile products. These can be located under the Blog section in the Inspiration Corner tab.