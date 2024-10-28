BOSTON, MA -- A technical breakout session during Total Solutions Plus (TSP), being held from October 27 to 29, 2024, at Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA, was led by Scott Conwell, a registered architect and director of industry development with International Masonry Institute (IMI). The seminar reviewed the fundamentals of architectural and jobsite photography, from composing the frame to basic photo editing, resulting in visually interesting and professional looking photos. Conwell shared personal insights and techniques for improving photography, particularly for architectural and jobsite documentation. The audience interactively edited photos from a phone, projected onto the screen, to review and practice the often-overlooked process of photo editing.

Technical Capabilities and Personal Techniques

Conwell discussed the technical capabilities of modern smartphones, which are quite sophisticated, yet stressed that the quality of a photograph largely depends on the photographer's skill in composition and post-processing. He advocates for a critical approach to photography, where one should analyze and edit photos before sharing them, rather than just taking and posting images immediately.

Composition and Subject Identification

A significant portion of the presentation was devoted to how to compose a photograph. Conwell elaborates on identifying the main subject within a frame, using the rule of thirds and ensuring that the subject is clear to the viewer. He provides examples of both successful and unsuccessful compositions, explaining how elements like shadows, lighting and background can either enhance or detract from the intended subject.

Lighting and Editing

Lighting is described as one of the most crucial elements in photography. Conwell explained how to utilize natural and artificial light effectively, suggesting that photographers should position themselves to avoid harsh shadows or use editing software to adjust light post-capture. He demonstrated editing techniques live, showing how to enhance photos by adjusting brightness and contrast, and even cropping to improve composition.

Practical Applications and Storytelling

Finally, Conwell tied all these elements into the broader narrative of storytelling through photography. He explained that each photo should convey a story or an emotion, using examples from his work where the context and interaction of elements within the frame tell a story about the construction site or architectural detail. He encouraged the audience to consider the narrative they wish to convey with each photograph, suggesting that sometimes breaking conventional rules can lead to compelling images.



