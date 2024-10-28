VERONA, ITALY -- As outstanding scenographies, natural stones become the absolute stars of the interior design project: such is the design performance of granites, quartzites and marbles when backlit. This cutting-edge design variation is the result of Antolini®'s technological expertise; the Italian company is in fact capable of applying innovative systems without constraints on the type of stone to be backlit, or its dimensions or thicknesses.

More specifically, some stones such as natural quartz can be naturally backlit, even at extra-thicknesses, because of their inherent translucency. However, Antolini has also made it technically possible to retro-illuminate those materials that would not normally be backlit due to their crystalline structure through its Alluminate and Allight technologies.

Alluminate is a special process that reduces the thickness of the slab without altering its aesthetics or robustness. With Allight, on the other hand, materials become translucent thanks to a meticulous process that couples lowered slabs of natural stone with a glass backing.

Through these innovative processes, granites, quartzites and marbles can be backlit.

As for the light source, the backlit natural stones house dimmable RGB LED panels with low-power consumption and are available in different light temperatures and colors, therefore adaptable to specific interior design demands.

The potential applications are many and vary, from the shaping of scenic and spectacular walls, designed as partitioning of large residential areas to a stunning design solution at the reception of hotels, office buildings or temporary structures such as exhibition halls. Backlit natural stones are also a perfect fit for the world of furniture design -- from walk-in closets to kitchen or bathroom linings and counters.

With a catalog of more than 1,300 natural stones, 90 of which are part of the Exclusive Collection, for which the company holds exclusive rights to the best materials and quarries around the world, Antolini offers endless design solutions that combine innovation with Mother Nature.



