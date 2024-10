LAS VEGAS, NV – Now in its fifth year, the Women in Stone’s (WIS) Amazing Race is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29, 2025 during StonExpo, part of The International Surface Event (TISE), taking place from January 28th to 30th at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. This event is a great way to explore the Natural Stone Pavilion, meet fellow women in the industry and expand your network, according to WIS.