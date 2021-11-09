LAS VEGAS, NV -- Women in Stone’s Amazing Race is returning to StonExpo/Marmomac at The International Surface Event (TISE). Join the group from Women in Stone at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., where participants will team up to complete the race through the Natural Stone Pavilion. Teams will work their way through a series of clues and challenges to fill their passport and learn more about natural stone and the growing industry. The team with the most points at the end of the race will win a swag bag full of great prizes from our sponsors. Registration information will be available soon.