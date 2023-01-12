LAS VEGAS, NV -- Women in Stone (WIS) will once again hold its Amazing Race during StonExpo at TISE, which will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from January 31 to February 2, 2023. Participants will team up to complete the race throughout the Natural Stone Pavilion. Teams will work their way through a series of clues and challenges to fill their passport and learn more about natural stone and its growing industry. The team with the most points at the end of the race will win a swag bag full of great prizes from WIS sponsors.

The Amazing Race will take place on Wednesday, February 1st from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Check in at the Natural Stone Institute booth (#4711) prior to the start time.

To learn more details and to pre-register, visit: https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/events1/events-archive/calendar-of-events/women-in-stone-s-amazing-race-at-stonexpo-tise/?tcs-token=c9c37969091c7733ac96f7dcdc81f0b995e36468806537abe97df8fae4776db6.