Greenbuild announced the keynote speaker for Greenbuild 2022 is actor, activist, philanthropist and author Jane Fonda.

She will take the stage on Wednesday, November 2nd at 9:00 a.m. to share her over 50-year journey of advocating for the health and longevity of our planet.

Fonda started Fire Drill Fridays in 2019 in partnership with Greenpeace USA to protest government inaction on climate change and recently authored “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action.” The book details her personal journey with the movement and provides solutions for communities to combat the climate crisis. She also recently launched the Jane Fonda Climate PAC, which is focused on defeating political allies of the fossil fuel industry.

A two-time Academy Award-winning actor, she also received an Emmy nomination for her beloved role in Grace & Frankie, which is the longest-running series on Netflix.