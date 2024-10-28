The Luca collections evokes the secret gardens of Venice found behind tall, silent walls. They scent the air with the fragrance of wisteria and roses. Luca celebrates the floral abundance of Venice, where flowers grace Byzantine wellheads.

The handcrafted mosaics are fashioned into decorative borders, murals, fields, medallions, and fine art panels. Mosaic materials are polished, tumbled, honed, and cut to create distinctive styles and subtle shade variations and textures. The installations are custom works of art in mosaic tile, which often incorporate the designs of architects, interior designers and their clients.

For more, visit www.newravenna.com.