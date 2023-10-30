A state-of-the-art marble-look quartz, rooted with our exclusive iconic Calacatta Laza design. A favored aesthetic of mesmerizing veining and enduring charm that allows any room to stand out with its timeless appeal.

Enhance your space with Calacatta Laza Oro™, a quartz that brings a touch of elegance and warmth with its exquisite white marble-look background adorned with bold gold veins. Calacatta Laza Oro is suitable for bathrooms, showers and fireplace surrounds and effortlessly complements various areas in your space. This quartz not only offers exceptional durability, versatility and low-maintenance qualities but also boasts a striking appearance, making it an ideal choice for spaces that appreciate sophistication. Moreover, it exhibits excellent resistance to scratches, stains and heat, making it the perfect option for even the busiest of households.

