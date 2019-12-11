MSI & Spectrum Quartz Building a Domestic State-of-the-Art Quartz Manufacturing Facility

MSI, North America's leading distributor of countertops and hard surface flooring, proudly announces the establishment of a joint venture with Spectrum Quartz to create the leading quartz slab manufacturing production facility in the United States.



In May of this year, Spectrum Quartz (part of Hirsch Glass Corporation) announced plans to build a quartz manufacturing plant on a 42-acre site in Latta, South Carolina. MSI and Spectrum Quartz subsequently discussed combining the manufacturing expertise of Spectrum Quartz with the financial backing and sales and distribution network of MSI.



The team has been working tirelessly over the past several months to transform the existing 360,000 square foot building into a state-of-the-art quartz manufacturing facility. The first two quartz lines will begin their test production later this month, with commercial production expected in the first quarter of 2020. Two additional lines will be operational shortly thereafter with ample space for further expansion. The venture is expected to create hundreds of jobs and give a significant boost to the economies of Latta and Dillon County as a whole.



According to Rup Shah, President of MSI, "The future for quartz manufacturing in the United States is very bright. The demand for quartz continues to grow at double digit rates as quartz takes substantial market share away from other countertop surfaces. Even with this investment in manufacturing, demand will continue to exceed supply for the foreseeable future. We expect to focus on producing colors catering to the luxury segment of the market, adding to MSI's diverse palette of approximately 100 colors of Q Premium Natural Quartz. We believe that the combination of Spectrum's manufacturing expertise and MSI's unparalleled sales and distribution capabilities will create the leading North American quartz manufacturer."



"We have worked with Alex Xie, President of Hirsch Glass Corporation and Spectrum Quartz for several years and we quickly realized the enormous potential of both parties working together on this venture," said Shah. "We share a common vision for the future of the U.S. quartz market as well as common core values. In addition, Spectrum Quartz not only has incredible manufacturing expertise but also patent protected technology that will allow us to create the next generation of innovative colors and designs."