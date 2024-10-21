ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- BACA Systems, a leader in robotic automation and advanced technology solutions for the stone fabrication industry, announced BACA BASH 2024, a special Open House event celebrating the company's 10-year anniversary. The event will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2024, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at BACA Systems’ headquarters in Orion Township, MI, with a sneak peek event on Wednesday, November 20th, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BACA BASH 2024 offers a unique opportunity for customers, industry professionals and potential clients to visit BACA Systems and experience live demonstrations of the company’s full line-up of innovative machinery, including the Robo SawJet M Series, the D2 Scanner and the Versa 5 CNC saw. Attendees will have the chance to interact with BACA’s experts, ask questions and see firsthand how these technologies can improve efficiency and profitability in their operations.

Featured Live Demonstrations:

Robo SawJet M Series – A revolutionary system featuring both blade and jet mitering, designed to maximize material yield and precision.

– A revolutionary system featuring both blade and jet mitering, designed to maximize material yield and precision. D2 Scanner – The hottest slab-imaging scanner on the market, providing advanced slab mapping for optimal cutting strategies.

– The hottest slab-imaging scanner on the market, providing advanced slab mapping for optimal cutting strategies. Versa 5 – The most productive and flexible 5-axis CNC saw available, offering unmatched versatility and performance for a wide range of fabrication tasks.

– The most productive and flexible 5-axis CNC saw available, offering unmatched versatility and performance for a wide range of fabrication tasks. Paladin – The full-scale powerful CNC router and the Defender compact sink CNC router

– The full-scale powerful CNC router and the Defender compact sink CNC router Comandulli Line Polishers – Delivering high quality, automated edge polishing for a perfect finish every time.

– Delivering high quality, automated edge polishing for a perfect finish every time. Straight 8 – A single-pass edge polisher with eight polishing motors, designed to maximize efficiency and production output.

– A single-pass edge polisher with eight polishing motors, designed to maximize efficiency and production output. Miter X – A dedicated miter saw delivering seamless and consistent accuracy for perfect miter cuts.

“This is a milestone for BACA Systems, and we are excited to celebrate 10 years of innovation and growth with our customers,” said Chuck Russo, CEO of BACA Systems. “BACA BASH 2024 is more than just an anniversary celebration – it’s an opportunity for us to showcase our latest technologies and demonstrate how they can help fabricators improve their operations.”

Event Highlights:

Live equipment demonstrations showcasing BACA’s cutting-edge solutions.

Opportunities to meet with BACA’s expert team and explore how automation can drive profitability, growth and address labor shortages.

Informal, open-house format allowing attendees to tour the facility and see machines in action.

To attend BACA BASH 2024, RSVP at https://www.bacasystems.com/event/baca-bash-celebrating-10-years/.