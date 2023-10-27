ORION TOWNSHIP, MI -- BACA Systems, a pioneering force in the stone fabrication technology industry, announced its annual open house, BACA Bash, will take place November 8 to 9, 2023. The two-day event will showcase the latest advancements in robotic cutting technology and a myriad of state-of-the-art products. BACA Bash 2023 is a celebration of innovation -- bringing together industry professionals and enthusiasts to explore cutting-edge solutions.

Highlights of the event include:

M Series Robo SawJet Debut: The spotlight of BACA Bash 2023 is the unveiling of the M Series Robo SawJet, the newest addition to our robotic cutting line. This remarkable machine sets new industry standards, delivering unparalleled precision and efficiency. Attendees are cordially invited to witness live demonstrations of this groundbreaking innovation, and experience the future of stone and glass fabrication.

Comprehensive Product Showcase: In addition to the M Series, the event will feature an array of cutting-edge products, including the BBM Paladin CNC Router, Comandulli Omega Pencil large line polisher, Straight 8 vertical line polisher, BACA PURE water filtration systems, Tite-Rack slab management and storage solutions, Miter X 2.0 dedicated miter machine, Robo SawJet 2.0 saw and waterjet, and much more. Explore the full spectrum of advanced solutions that BACA Systems has to offer.

Expert Panel Discussions: Engage in insightful panel discussions with industry experts, gaining invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements in the field. This is a unique opportunity to network with fellow fabricators, exchange best practices and deepen your understanding of the industry while fostering valuable professional relationships.

BACA Bash 2023 is not only a showcase of innovation, but also a platform for learning, networking and collaboration. It is an opportunity for professionals and enthusiasts alike to experience the cutting-edge technology that is shaping the future of stone fabrication.

The event will be held at BACA Systems facility, 101 Premier Drive, Orion Township, MI. RSVP deadline is November 1, 2023. Contact info@bacasystems.com or 248-791-3060 for more information.