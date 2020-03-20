Next NeoCon Scheduled for June 14-16, 2021

After consultation with leaders and partners within the commercial design industry, theMART has decided cancelling NeoCon 2020 is the best course of action considering the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and the unknown duration for social distancing and other measures. The next NeoCon will be NeoCon June 14-16, 2021.



We thank all of our NeoCon participants for their loyalty and support, and we look forward to bringing the commercial design community back together in Chicago for NeoCon 2021. Additional updates, including creative new ways to connect the community in the interim, will be communicated soon.



If you booked hotel accommodations in the NeoCon hotel block via our official housing vendor, onPeak, your reservation will be automatically cancelled. If you booked a hotel reservation outside the onPeak system and NeoCon block, you must cancel/transfer your hotel reservation on your own.

If you registered for NeoCon CEU seminars, an automatic refund will be applied to your original form of payment.

Every NeoCon 2020 exhibitor will be given the option for a full refund or to roll booth fees forward to the 2021 NeoCon show. More details will be communicated shortly.