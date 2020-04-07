Marmomac 2020 Update

Verona, Italy - Marmomac wishes to express its support and closeness to everyone who, in various ways, is involved and committed to tackling this global emergency.

These are extremely difficult times for everyone and, in this exceptional context, our priority is more than ever to protect our employees and partners by maintaining the highest possible quality of service.

Precisely for this reason, in compliance with the health emergency we are experiencing and well aware of its massive repercussions as regards the world economy, the Marmomac team is working to ensure another smooth performance for the 2020 edition scheduled in Verona next 30 September-3 October.

In compliance with the indications received from Italian institutions concerning restrictive measures to contain Covid-19, Veronafiere continues its operations thanks to smart-working formulas in order to ensure unchanged quality of service and rapid responses to requests from sector operators, while also constantly following up the evolution of the national and international situation. The aim underlying this approach is to ensure perfect organisation of the 55th Marmomac and thereby confirm the role of the event as the hub for meetings between professionals in the international natural stone system - a field where Italy plays a leading role.

Veronafiere is currently developing new projects, in addition to strengthening its digital platforms to encourage even broader sharing of information and more widespread commercial business development. Work also continues on The Italian Stone Theatre - the hall dedicated to design with stone created to offer the sector another voice through culture, design and architecture seen as a driving force behind business and the international expression of one of the items of excellence Made in Italy.