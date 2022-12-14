This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
XIAMEN, CHINA – The 23rd China Xiamen International Stone Stone Fair, originally scheduled from March 26 to 29, 2023, is rescheduled until June 5 to 8, 2023.
“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience it may cause,” stated the Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee. “With all efforts, we will create a safe and rewarding gathering for the stone community. The whole industry has stuck together to face challenges and overcome difficulties over the years. We will continue to work as a whole, take a high focus on industrial development to grasp the trends and plan for the future.”
On Nov. 11, China introduced 20 optimization rules on COVID-19 prevention and control, especially for inbound travelers including:
1. Length of quarantine cut from 10 days to eight days.
2. Only one negative nucleic acid testing result taken 48 hours needed before boarding a flight.
3. The positive criterion is defined as CT value less than 35 on nucleic acid testing results.
4. Circuit breaker for inbound flights is cancelled.
“We hope more regulations on international traveling will be eased in the coming future,” stated the committee. “We are looking forward to meeting you on June 5 to 8, 2023 at Xiamen Stone Fair to enjoy booming business.”
Report Abusive Comment