XIAMEN, CHINA -- To comply with government’s COVID-19 control measures and to ensure the health and safety of all parties, Xiamen Stone Fair Organizing Committee has decided to postpone the 22nd China Xiamen International Stone Fair from the original date of May 5 to 8, 2022. New dates will be announced when they are set.

The Organizing Committee thanks industry members for their understanding and support all along. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this postponement may cause and will spare no effort to do all work well,” they stated. “Xiamen Stone Fair is standing with and moving forward with the whole industry. We are looking forward to a better reunion.”

Visit www.stonefair.org.cn for up-to-date information and details about the Xiamen Stone Fair.

