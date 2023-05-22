The 23rd China Xiamen International Stone Fair is scheduled on June 5th to 8th at Xiamen International Conference & Exhibition Center. The total exhibition space reaches 170,000 square meters with 22 exhibition halls structured as eight area for domestic stone, international brands, artificial stone, machinery & tools, outdoor, design, media and natural stone varieties collection.

Sourcing global products in this one-stop fair

Over 1,300 exhibiting companies from around the globe will participate in Xiamen Stone Fair. International delegations and companies from 40 countries and regions including Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Egypt, Portugal, Iran, Greece, Vietnam, etc. will return with quality marble, granite and more stone products.

Chinese exhibitor delegations from Guizhou province, Macheng city, Suizhou city and Laizhou city, etc. will also present several stone varieties quarried in China such as wood grain marble, sesame white granite, golden/yellow/black/red granite. Moreover, intelligent, high efficient machines and technologies are involved in machinery and tools area.

More to be expected in Xiamen Stone Fair

During the four-day show, several featured events and activities are concurrently held to give insights into industry trends, useful knowledge, innovative designs and creative applications of stone.

Xiamen Habitat Design and Life Festival - Hall A1

Xiamen Habitat Design & Life Festival contains exhibition, forum and study tour, aiming to explore ideal living space and build a better habitation era. The theme of Habitat Interior Design Exhibition 2023 is “Stone and Space”. Steve Leung as the chief curator, is collaborating with designers including Jason Lai, Amy Du, Liu Heng, Liu Daohua, Leo Zhang, Alex Zhu, Epin Zhao, Tony Ho and Shen Kaohua to co-curate 10 spaces to deconstruct stone in design and define stone through life.

Stone Infinite Product Design Show - Hall A1

Themed with “Stone Design in New Period”, the 5th Stone Infinite Product Design Show will be led by the emerging product designer Femo Wong to promote the industry by connecting young designers and stone manufacturers. One hundred pieces of original stone products will be displayed to demonstrate the application and product upgrading of stone.

Natural Stone Varieties Collection - Hall A7

It is a special exhibition particularly for natural stone including marble, granite, limestone, sandstone, etc. Over 300+ samples will be displayed as mini blocks in the size of 15x15 cm. By focusing on the material itself, you will find the latest and current varieties in the market here.

Global Master Architects Forum

The 14th Global Master Architects Forum will be held on June 7th at Xiamen Stone Fair. We are honored to invite Cui Kai, Meng Yan, Zhang Ming, Roberto Bannura as our keynote speakers this year. The theme is “Beyond Solution; Look For Expression”.

Launch Out @XSF - New Product Releasing - Forum Area

There will be three releasing conferences held on June 5th to 7th respectively during Xiamen Stone Fair, focusing on latest trends: quarry, new building materials, machinery and tools. In total, 28 companies are ready to unveil their new products and technologies. World Stone Congress

Industry experts, leading figures, designers and media reporters will deliver a series of forums and seminars in World Stone Congress, discussing hot topics about quarrying, exploring industry development plan, sharing design ideas on stone products and presenting cutting-edge technology.

Free Registration for Xiamen Stone Fair 2023 is open. Grab your entry ticket here: https://wap.stonefair.org.cn/#/login_en?locale=en.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://stonefair.org.cn or contact info@stonefair.org.cn.