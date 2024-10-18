CHICAGO, IL – The doors to Chicago Build will open at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, on October 22, 2024. The two-day event is the Midwest’s largest construction exhibition and will feature 30,000+ attendees, including contractors, architects, realtors, civil engineers, developers, local councils, house builders and construction professionals. The industry-led networking events are designed to connect industry professionals and are free to attend.
Networking Agenda:
Day One (October 22nd):
- Get Social: Speed Networking (10:00 AM)
- Sustainability in Construction (11:30 AM)
- The Construction Owners Association Of America Networking Party (1:00 PM)
- The Midwest’s biggest networking event for Diversity in Construction (2:15 PM)
- Meet the Architects (3:45 PM)
- Marketing in Construction (4:45 PM)
Day Two (October 23rd):
- AEC Professional Network Exchange (10:00 AM)
- Real Estate & Facilities Management Mixer (11:30 AM)
- Buyers & Suppliers Networking Event (12:45 PM)
- The Midwest’s biggest networking event for Women in Construction (2:00 PM)
- Digital Construction & Tech Industry Mixer (3:30 PM)
