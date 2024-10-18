CHICAGO, IL – The doors to Chicago Build will open at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, on October 22, 2024. The two-day event is the Midwest’s largest construction exhibition and will feature 30,000+ attendees, including contractors, architects, realtors, civil engineers, developers, local councils, house builders and construction professionals. The industry-led networking events are designed to connect industry professionals and are free to attend.

Networking Agenda:

Day One (October 22nd):

Get Social: Speed Networking (10:00 AM)

Sustainability in Construction (11:30 AM)

The Construction Owners Association Of America Networking Party (1:00 PM)

The Midwest’s biggest networking event for Diversity in Construction (2:15 PM)

Meet the Architects (3:45 PM)

Marketing in Construction (4:45 PM)

Day Two (October 23rd):

AEC Professional Network Exchange (10:00 AM)

Real Estate & Facilities Management Mixer (11:30 AM)

Buyers & Suppliers Networking Event (12:45 PM)

The Midwest’s biggest networking event for Women in Construction (2:00 PM)

Digital Construction & Tech Industry Mixer (3:30 PM)

Registration is closing. Register your free tickets today to gain fast track entry: www.chicagobuildexpo.com

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: marketing@chicagobuildexpo.com