CHICAGO, IL -- Chicago Build is set for October 22 and 23, 2024 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. Known as the largest Festival of Construction in the Midwest, the exhibition will feature 30,000+ AEC professionals from across the Midwest, 400+ speakers across 12 conference tracks and AIA CES-approved workshops, 300+ exhibitors, networking events with key decision makers, live entertainment and much more. Chicago Build 2024 will provide a forum for attendees to meet and do business with leading contractors, developers and architects in the Midwest.

To learn more about the trade show and to register, visit www.chicagobuildexpo.com.