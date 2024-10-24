Porcelain is the next big thing in countertops, gaining popularity across North America and loved for its durability, UV, heat-, and scratch-resistance. Plus, all the porcelain designs are as perfect for outdoors as they are for indoors. Bringing the nuances of earth’s history to life, the Caesarstone OOAK Porcelain Collection is a canvas for the timeless beauty found in the subtleties of stone. Each new porcelain introduction comes with In-Sync Technology, which creates seamless design continuity across body, surface and edge by blending pure raw minerals of varying grain sizes into each slab. The surfaces are non-porous and stain-resistant, maintaining their beauty throughout everyday life. Non-porous surfaces also inhibit bacteria, mold, or mildew for ultimate cleanliness. A defining feature is the reduced Crystalline Silica content, making porcelain a safer and more sustainable alternative.

The One-of-a-Kind Porcelain collections comes in seven stunning designs:

Lucillia

Alluring aura of soft silky white, like weathered metamorphic rock combining the luxury of marble with the tactility of stone.

Marbannova

Luxuriously silky warm white, with a dynamic rush of gold, taupe and gray lines dissolving into a sedimentary cloud.

Isobellia

Spectacular embodiment of the marking of time on an off-white base, bursting with lively criss-crossing of oversized veins, crackled lines and soft earthy sediments.

Mosstone

A milky base mottled with muted sage and darker mossy infusions, animated by large aggregates, iodized impurities, and rust veins.

Silvax

Misty clays form a two-toned base lined by silvery grays like ancient travertine, with oxidized puddles, metallic accents, alloy strata and creamy streaks.

Auralux

A granular neutral gray, rich with archaic textures of shells, aggregates and impurities in a tone-on-tone fossilized appearance touched by cashew and mossy rings.

Marenstone

A dry neutral base infused with ivory and beige granules, like sand and crushed shells that morphed into sedimentary rock.

Visit www.caesarstone.com for more information.