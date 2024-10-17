Wonder Porcelain is thrilled to announce that Dave Godlewski has joined the team as the new director of sales.

Dave brings a wealth of experience to our organization, beginning with his distinguished service in both the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. A proud graduate of Penn State, Dave has dedicated 20 years to helping distributors thrive in the construction industry. Most recently, he served as vice president of ceramic at UCX (formerly Belknap White, JJ Haines & Swiff Train), where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and industry insight. Dave has a proven history of growing market share and developing strategic relationships that have significantly benefited clients and organizations within the ceramic manufacturing and distribution industry.

At Wonder Porcelain, we are committed to providing extraordinary service and top-quality products to our distributors. We are confident that Dave’s expertise and passion will significantly enhance our efforts. In this new role, Dave will focus on enhancing our sales strategies and fostering strong partnerships throughout the industry. We are certain that his vision and leadership will further elevate our commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions.

Please join us in welcoming Dave to the Wonder Porcelain family. We look forward to his contributions and the exciting opportunities ahead.