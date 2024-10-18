Le Chic Bohème is the echo of inspiration of the City of Lights. The four new color structures (Jardin Emerald, Rivière Rose, Chateau Brown and Blanc Ѐlysèe) of the collection from Silestone XM awaken the imagination with their unique shades, elegant veining and nuanced patterns, marrying depth and sophistication to celebrate individuality and a passion for authenticity.

The new Le Chic Bohème collection is inspired by the timeless beauty of natural stone, combining elegance with a bohemian touch. Each piece reflects the purity and simplicity of organic materials, highlighting textures and earthy tones, which evoke the serenity of nature. With a sophisticated design and carefully selected details, this collection is perfect for those looking for a chic and bohemian style that exudes authenticity and charm.

For more information visit www.cosentino.com/usa/silestone-xm/le-chic-boheme/.



