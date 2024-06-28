Vadara Quartz Surfaces, a leading manufacturer of artisan handcrafted quartz surfaces, is expanding its portfolio with seven new designs. Vadara searched the world over and found inspiration in the natural beauty of such places as White Sands National Park in New Mexico and the Okavango Delta in Botswana. The result is an addition that enhances and advances Vadara’s well considered and expansive existing colors and patterns.

These new colors add to Vadara’s reputation as a quartz surface leader and demonstrate the brand’s ability to manufacture patterns and colors that are as beautiful to see as they are easy to live with. The new designs include: Scandi Blue, Calacatta marble-inspired quartz, featuring a bright white background with bold, dynamic blue, brown and rust veining (shown); Desert Blush, Calacatta marble-inspired quartz, featuring a bright white background with dynamic rust veining; Safari Delta, Calacatta marble-inspired quartz, featuring a bright white background with bold, dynamic taupe and brown veining; Golden Scribe, Calacatta marble-inspired quartz, featuring a bright white background with bold, dynamic tan and blue-gray veining; Moonlit Lace, Calacatta marble-inspired quartz, featuring a bright white background with dynamic cream and taupe veining; and Terra Vista, Poanazzo Calacatta marble-inspired quartz, featuring a white, tan and gray background with flowing beige, gray and rust veining.

All seven of these designs have at their core an inspiration from natural quartzite and marble, and each features bold, striking designs that are complementary in color -- ranging from blue-gray backgrounds and veins with hints of green, maroon and rust. All designs are offered in 2cm and 3cm thicknesses.