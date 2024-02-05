Revitalizing age-old craftsmanship into a look that is distinctly today, the Crossville Cotto Moderno collection brings forth the essence of the Earth, transforming raw materials into art. Bold brush strokes and undulating colors fluidly highlight unique textures across a variety of shapes and sizes for both floors and walls.

For interior floors, all walls, and water lines, two 8-inch hexagon formats (flat and chevron) and a unique 2- x 16-inch porcelain tile option bring visual texture to contemporary interiors. For walls only, an undulating 3- x 10-inch ceramic brick that feels as if made by hand is available.

Cotto Moderno is anything but traditional and is offered in four clay and terracotta tones: Blanco, Taupe, Naranja and Marron. The bohemian style and artisanal makeup of each unique tile bring nature’s energy to complete unique design styles.

www.crossvilleinc.com








