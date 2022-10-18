CROSSVILLE, TN -- Domestic tile manufacturer Crossville, Inc. is one of the tile suppliers and sponsors of this year’s The Kaleidoscope Project located in Pittsfield, MA. Aspire Magazine will be featuring the story of this unique renovation of a firehouse built in 1906 that showcases Crossville collections in the kitchen and bathroom.

The Kaleidoscope Project is a Designer Showhouse venture to showcase the diverse talent within the creative design industry. As an opportunity to amplify the voices of designers who rarely have been given an opportunity to be heard, the Project shows the true colors present within the design community and creates inclusive spaces that reflect a broader design narrative.

The historic 1906 firehouse has been repurposed into four market-rate residential units (two one-bedroom/one-bath, and two two-bedroom/two-bath), helping to address the area’s need for affordable housing. Sustainability is an important part of The Kaleidoscope Project and preserving this structure on Tyler Street aligns with that mission.

The Austin Gray Design Group worked with Crossville in selecting a beautiful blend of products for Apartment A. Known for eclectic interior spaces that evoke emotion, the collaborative team of black women designers created an artist’s living space.

“Inspired by the historical significance of the Berkshires to the African American cultural experience and the established artistic community in Pittsfield, we created a sanctuary for a working artist, lover of art, and art collector. Every detail was deliberately chosen as though each was a work of art,” explained Denise Gordon, founder and creative director of Austin Gray Design Group

Crossville collections were specified for the unit’s kitchen and bathroom. In the kitchen, the design team chose Crossville’s Swatches wall tile collection creating a beautiful backsplash complimenting the Crossville Porcelain Slabs and Countertops. Mixing the four colors in the Necessary Objects color grouping from the Swatches collection, the style foundation for the kitchen was set in the 2- x 8-inch option with cotton, eggshell, stone and coal. The backsplash reaches all the way to the 10 foot, 6 inch high ceiling, and it was installed in an ombre style pattern with the tiles intentionally grouted a similar color as the tile. The result offers a painterly look reflecting some clever artistry that creates a unique display for the tenants of the apartment.

For the countertops, the designers chose Crossville Porcelain Slabs and Countertops again mixing two hues creating a unique aesthetic for this stylized kitchen. Choosing one slab in the stunning State of Grace offers the beautiful veining that mimics the look of natural marble. With gentle, stone-inspired nuances of grays mixed with subtle touches of black and brown tones, State of Grace is a durable porcelain alternative to true marble. The material offers easy maintenance and eliminates worries of staining and chipping that are common when using natural stone. Offsetting the marble effect, the team installed a porcelain slab countertop in the Sugar Coat colorway providing a stark white base against the beauty of the backsplash. With a waterfall to the floor and a mitered-edge option, the slab also provides extra protection for the cabinets against dings and nicks

For the bathroom, the team installed an incredible mix of Crossville’s Groove Glass. Influenced by the artistic jazz of Miles Davis, the design team chose the stunning jewel tones in the Groove Glass Jive mosaic and balanced the style with the solid gray of Rumba in the 2 inch x 16 inch and the 4 inch x 12 inch sizes.

Find details about all the tile collections used in the home on crossvilleinc.com.