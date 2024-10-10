Chalon bears traces of a far-off past and giving them a contemporary edge. The timeless beauty and charm of natural stone are teamed with the superb technical properties of porcelain stoneware, extending its potential uses, with irregular veining patterns and subtle shades enhancing the color and pleasant feel of the material of inspiration. These stone-effect porcelain stoneware tiles by Casalgrande Padana are long-lasting, inalterable, non-absorbent and fire-resistant; they also have excellent bending strength and stand up to frost and wear and tear. They are completely recyclable, and are unaffected by shifts in temperature whatever the location. They are non-deformable, do not alter or age over time, and have excellent mechanical resistance.

