International trade has always played a pivotal role in shaping the global economy. Countries rely on exports not only to fuel their growth but also to maintain a balanced trade relationship with the rest of the world. Based on recent data, here are the U.S’s top five exporting countries in the stone industry, highlighting their key imports and volumes.

1. Canada

- Granite: $2,063,155 (2532 tons)

- Marble: $1,982,185 (25,476 tons)

- Slate: $12,469

- Other: $3,593,930 (8474 tons)

2. Bahamas

- Granite: $189,673 19 tons)

- Marble: $419,476 (116 tons)

- Slate: $16,188

- Other: $229,250 (36 tons)

3. Mexico

- Granite: $162,631 (289 tons)

- Marble: $328,726 (785 tons)

- Other: $324,998 (288tons)

4. Italy

- Granite: $182,139 (488 tons)

- Marble: $352,764 (227 tons)

- Other: $85,852 (9 tons)

5. Cayman Islands

- Granite: $71,000 (3 tons)

- Marble: $108,844 (1663 tons)

- Other: $40,587 (6 tons)

