ARLINGTON, VA – Coverings, a leading North American tile and stone exhibition, announced that it is now accepting submissions for it 2025 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards and nominations for the 2025 Coverings Rock Star program. The deadline for both is December 20, 2024.

The CID Awards recognize projects featuring tile and stone that showcase beautiful design and impeccable installation. Multiple entries are accepted and there is no cost to enter. CID Award winners will receive:

• Projects featured onsite at Coverings 2025

• One-night hotel stay (or $200 gift card) in Orlando, FL

• Recognition at CID Awards Ceremony & Reception

• Bonus coverage in publications and websites

Submit a project.

The Rock Star program recognizes a young industry talent that has a bright future in the tile and stone industry. They must be 35 years or younger and currently working in the industry. Rock Stars will receive:

Industry accolades

$200 gift card to attend Coverings 2025

Recognition at the Rock Star Awards

Unique professional development opportunities

Invitations to Young Professionals events at Coverings

Nominate a Rock Star.