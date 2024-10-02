Argent 2.0™ draws inspiration from the natural world, imbuing the classic Argent stone with a softened aesthetic that serves as a subtle, tonal sanctuary, grounding us in a more peaceful state of mind. Moving away from the bold hues of its predecessor, Argent 2.0 embraces a palette conducive to learning, exploration and introspection within our homes and beyond. Seven neutral tones harmonize with delicate, sun-kissed warm and deep, evocative earthy hues. Now complementing the collection are two mosaic options – a classic 2-x 2-inch pattern and an energetic angled mosaic – expanding design possibilities and enhanced by matching bullnose and cove base trims.

Crafted in their Tennessee factories, these fully rectified tiles effortlessly transition between the timeless allure of stone and the charm of terracotta, evoking a Mediterranean ambiance that resonates with both traditional and contemporary sensibilities.

For more information visit www.crossvilleinc.com.