An increasing number of homeowners and interior designers are turning to tiles with patterns and graphics to express their personality and individuality in their spaces. Available in a variety of lively hues and vibrant patterns, the Carino Collection from Mainzu beautifully embodies the latest in tile trends. Carino is crafted from Mainzu's Optym Porcelain, a highly durable, resistant and versatile product, making this collection perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications.