Nick Wadenstorer began his career as a fabricator in a small shop using manual equipment and evolved into sales, eventually representing and distributing Marmomechanica polishing machines. Over time, he transitioned from selling machinery to creating his own company, Total Stone Solutions, which helps fabricators streamline their processes and adopt automation. Before Total Stone Solutions he worked with Baca systems.

“After about 7 years with Baca Systems, it was the right time for me to move in my own direction, you know, and really start something that I could stand behind and support on doing the right thing by the fabricator,” said Wadenstorer. “And so after that point I resigned from Baca and took a year off traveling the world and looking at different machine companies.”

After some time Wadenstorer started to work with Helios to create products for customers.

“They're not afraid to take on a challenge with a customer in order to meet the needs of that fabricator, you know, albeit rather a regular standard product,” said Wadenstorer. “So they have a share of standard products. But you know they're not afraid to take on a new project. It's also about understanding the people. And you know, Helios is a family environment.”

Since the partnership Wadenstorer has set up a 30,000 square foot facility to create a demo space for fabricators to see how Total Stone Solutions machines work.

“There are some machines that Helios does not provide and I've had long conversations with them, and we determined that it was best for a total stone to start building our own machines in Novi, Michigan,” said Wadenstorer. “That's what we're moving towards at the moment is producing our own polishing machines, our own water systems, and making sure that you know the gaps that Helios has in their product portfolio. Total stone fills it out.”



