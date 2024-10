LOS ANGELES, CA -- Transom Capital Group (“Transom”) is pleased to announce the formation of Artivo Surfaces, the new parent company for Virginia Tile and Galleher. By consolidating these powerhouse brands under one umbrella, the new structure fosters collaboration, improves operational efficiency and expands market reach while preserving each brand’s identity. This also strengthens financial stability and strategic flexibility, diversifying across various markets and industries.

Galleher LLC, including its prior acquisition of Trinity Hardwood Flooring in Texas, is the largest floor covering distributor in the western U.S. and the third largest nationally, with 31 locations across seven states. Galleher offers a comprehensive range of flooring solutions, including hardwood, luxury vinyl plank and installation essentials, providing best-in-class products for any residential or commercial project. Virginia Tile Company, LLC, the leading midwest distributor, offers a broad selection of tile and installation products over 17 branches across 11 states. Known for its design-forward approach, Virginia Tile serves both residential and commercial professionals with innovative, high-quality solutions.

The leadership team for Artivo Surfaces includes Sunil Palakodati as CEO and President of Virginia Tile, Rick Coates as President of Galleher, David Burke as CFO and Ed Vaske as COO.

“The creation of Artivo Surfaces marks an exciting new chapter for these iconic brands,” said Russ Roenick, Managing Partner at Transom. “We are thrilled to support the leadership team as they build a strong premium surfaces platform.”

“As we scale to become a truly multi-regional leader in the flooring industry, none of this would be possible without the support of Transom Capital,” said Sunil Palakodati, CEO of Artivo Surfaces. “With the formation of Artivo Surfaces, we are unlocking synergies between Virginia Tile and Galleher to provide our customers with unmatched expertise, innovative design and seamless service. Our expanded capabilities allow us to deliver the scale and resources of an industry leader, while maintaining the personalized, high touch experience our customers have come to trust.”