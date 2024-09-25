For both aesthetics and accessibility, the HYDRO BAN® shower systems offer a comprehensive solution. From easy-to-install drains, pans, seats, benches and niches to the reliable waterproofing performance of HYDRO BAN®, it covers it all. Enhanced with a diverse selection of adhesive, grout, caulk and sealant options, Laticrete shower systems ensure a seamless, barrier-free installation, supported by the industry's top warranty.

Like all Laticrete® products, the HYDRO BAN Rapid Custom Shower System is backed by reliable customer support, a comprehensive warranty, and the advantage of a single-source supplier for complete system protection.

The new Rapid Custom Shower System online ordering portal is designed to help you expand your shower design options and meet the needs of your projects. Access a wide range of customizable finishes, sizes and drain configurations for all shower components. Pre-waterproofed options are also available.

The system’s custom shower pans and other components are compatible and coordinate with the complete HYDRO BAN® shower system, providing you with a single source supplier and a comprehensive lifetime system warranty.

For more information on the HYDRO BAN Rapid Custom Shower System, visit https://www.laticrete.com/customshowers.