Decocer, which specializes in designing and manufacturing small-size custom tiles, will participate once again in Cersaie 2024, one of the most important fairs in the ceramic sector worldwide, and does so with a new corporate identity and brand image.

The ceramic company, focused on the customization of pieces for each client, arrives at the world event with a renewed global image, taking a step forward in its overall business strategy and strengthening its position in the market, where it is the leader in its sector.

Decocer's new brand, look and feel project a dynamic image with solid language, a timeless tone and full of modernity, whose communication seeks to highlight the authentic value of ceramics, reinforcing the material expressiveness and attention to every detail. With an optimistic and casual tone, the new values of the ceramic firm reflect great personality, creative richness and character.

“Our goal was to convey a fresh, expressive, modern image in line with Decocer's creative capabilities”, says Decocer's Commercial Director, Verónica Obrero. “The company designs and manufactures custom-made ceramics, so this message requires projecting a dynamic, solid language”, she noted.

“Our flexibility and creative capacity are exceptionally unique, so we wanted to reflect that dynamism in all our future communications and image”, adds the firm's commercial director. “We carry ceramics in our DNA, and our forte is designing and producing personalized ceramic pieces, adapted to each person and moment, with human quality”, she tells us.

With this change, Decocer introduces fresh paradigms in corporate identity within the world of ceramics, betting on a differentiating and original aesthetic line. With the implementation of the updated image, Decocer presents a rebranding exercise that seeks to align its image with its business reality—a dynamic, flexible, solid and evolving company that creates ceramics that evoke emotions, always considering the needs and tastes of its customers.

Decocer is passionately dedicated to the design and manufacture of small-format ceramics, fusing the richness of traditional craftsmanship with the latest technologies available, and is unique in capturing the sensibilities of this exceptional material.

The ceramic company specializes in crafting custom-made ceramic pieces, unique and personalized, with great expressive and authentic richness, reflecting the ceramic essence in each project.

Decocer customers can choose without limits among distinctive geometric shapes, a variety of sizes, a full range of colors, volumes and reliefs, different finishes, intense glazes, 3D shapes and exclusive graphics.

Decocer's history goes back more than 35 years of experience in ceramic craftsmanship rooted in beauty, tradition and material authenticity. Its origins stem from traditional techniques, evolving into an advanced and modern industry.

Decocer is characterized by its constant investment and advanced technology in all its manufacturing processes. Over the years, it has made several investments to modernize and expand its production capacity, automate and digitalize processes, and improve operational and energy efficiency.

With a presence in 20 countries globally, approximately 75% of Decocer's sales are in international markets. Its main markets include the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia and Spain. Its goal is to continue to grow and position itself as the most exclusive option in the high-end, small-size ceramic products segment.