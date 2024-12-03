A strong personality

In line with everything the brand has been working on in recent months since its launch, Venux once again sets itself apart in the sector by presenting a new distinctive element in its visual identity: an isotype with a unique personality. This carefully elaborated design seeks not only to reflect the brand's values, but also to position it in an outstanding way compared to the competition, providing a fresh, sophisticated and differentiating visual proposal within the current panorama.

According to Venux marketing management, "This is a key element in our branding strategy to consolidate our identity and strengthen our connection with distributors, architects, designers and end customers."

A design with purpose

The new Venux isotype is presented as a bold, modern yet sophisticated visual representation that encapsulates the essence of the brand. It combines clean, modern lines with shapes that evoke the durability and versatility of Venux materials. Its simplicity makes it a powerful visual tool, adaptable in both physical and digital applications, and ensures that the brand is recognizable in any context.

More than a symbol.

This new brand element has been constructed from the initials ‘V’ and ‘X’ and created from the duplication of the initial ‘V’, thus generating an ‘X’ symbol of Venux and of the large format. It is an element that clearly expresses the luxury and sophistication that the brand is imposing in all its communication and merchandising elements, making this luxury accessible to a large number of customers.

"Our isotype is more than a symbol," said the Venux marketing team. "It is a statement of who we are and where we are going as a brand. We wanted it to represent not only our essence and positioning but also our passion for inspiring projects that transform spaces and lives, and in this sense we are very happy with the result."

For more information about Venux you can visit their website at lwww.venuxsurface.com or follow the brand on their social networks, where they continue to share their news and projects.