Transform your forklift into a lifting powerhouse with the Aardwolf Industries FMVLAC2 forklift attachment. This lightweight attachment lifts up to 150 kg (331 lbs.) and ensures safe efficient slab handling -- all with easy remote control.
Key Features
- 3-Pad Vacuum System: Each pad has its own filter and valve for top performance.
- Precision & Balance: Self-locking stand and aluminum bar scale for perfect balance.
- Easy Setup: Quick vacuum pad adjustments and seamless forklift integration.
- Smart Monitoring: LED display and warning system for real-time pressure updates.
- Battery Backup: Reliable backup battery for continuous operation.
- Remote Control: Operate from a distance with a wide signal range.
-
Specifications
- Load Limit: 150 kg | 331 lbs.
- Net Weight: 65 kg | 143 lbs.
- Pad Size: 500 x 133 mm | 19.7 x 5.2 inches
- Power Supply: 24V Lithium Battery, over 100 hours standby, five hours charging.