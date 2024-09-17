“We are very excited to showcase this rig at this year´s MINExpo. The SmartROC D65 BE is a milestone for us and for surface drilling around the world. The fact that we are removing tail pipe emissions from the drilling process is an important step towards a better environment. This accomplishment also shows that Epiroc has a vital role to play in making our industry more sustainable”, says Martin Johansson, acting vice president marketing, Epiroc surface division.

The SmartROC D65 BE demonstrator is based on the well-proven SmartROC D65 surface drill rig. In combination with invaluable experience gained from the development of Epiroc underground battery rigs, this new rig is designed to enhance the environmental standards of mining and larger quarry sites. Besides the low emissions, this rig provides the same range of on-board smart features, and delivers high safety, reliability and performance – in a quieter working environment. “We have seen a demand in the mining business for greener solution – and with SmartROC D65 BE we meet those demands, says Mattias Hjerpe, global product manager, Epiroc surface division.

Epiroc’s battery-electric solutions are attracting strong interest from the market. Customer benefits include emissions-free operations, lower noise pollution and vibration and higher productivity. The rig plays a vital role in Epiroc’s ambitious sustainability goals for 2030, which include halving the CO2 emissions in operations and from sold products when compared to 2019 levels. In 2021, the goals were validated by the Science Backed Targets initiative as being in line with keeping global warming at a maximum 1.5° C, consistent with the latest climate science and the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement. We are determined to offer our full range of underground equipment in an emission-free version by 2025, and for the surface equipment we aim to offer the same by 2030.

Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.