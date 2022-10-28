Epiroc has signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Rental Group, Norway, for 15 battery-electric surface drill rigs. The signing took place on October 28, at the Bauma exhibition in Munich, Germany.



Rental Group is a leading company in the rental of machinery and equipment for the construction industry in the Nordic region. The Group consists of specialist companies and a large volume of heavy construction machinery, tower cranes and special equipment for tunnel work. Rental Group has 17 Epiroc rigs in their rental fleet and recently signed an agreement to purchase an additional 13 diesel-hydraulic units.



The demand for battery-electric equipment is high, as the world is looking to transform from the need of fossil-fuel-driven equipment. According to the Letter of Intent, Epiroc will supply 15 battery-electric surface drill rigs to Rental Group for use in their rental fleet. The LoI was signed at the bauma exhibition where Epiroc showcased the SmartROC T35 E – a battery-electric tophammer surface drill rig. The SmartROC T35 E is designed to enhance the environmental standards of quarries and larger construction sites. Besides the low emissions, this rig provides a range of smart features, and delivers high safety, reliability, and performance – in a quieter working environment.



“Epiroc and Rental Group have a successful partnership going back many years”, says Joakim Zander, Regional Business Line Manager, Surface drilling products, Epiroc Nordics and Baltics. “We are very proud to be able to sign this Letter of Intent of supplying them with emission-free surface drill rigs, to further improve their business and decrease the environmental impact.”



“It is part of our strategy to be able to offer solutions on zero-emission machines", says Pål Brandvold, Rental Group. "The expectations in Norway are clear – as long as sustainable solutions are available, they should be used. From our end we are committed to deliver on these expectations.”



Epiroc has ambitious sustainability goals for 2030, which include halving the CO2 emissions in operations and from sold products. We aim to offer a full range of underground equipment in an emission-free version by 2025, and for the surface equipment we aim to offer the same by 2030.