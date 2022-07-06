STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc has entered an agreement with Skanska Industrial Solutions AB to trial the first ever tophammer battery-electric rig in Sweden. This trial marks a significant milestone in the journey towards zero emissions drilling in surface mines and quarries all over the world.

“This is a proud day,” said Ulf Gyllander, product manager tophammer drill rigs, Epiroc Surface division. “For many years, we have been leading the development in lowering fuel consumption within tophammer drilling. With this new solution we are taking a giant leap in the low emissions field. We are practically removing emissions from the actual drilling process.”

The design of the rig is based on the well-proven SmartROC T35 surface drill rig. In combination with invaluable experience gained from the development of Epiroc underground battery rigs, this SmartROC T35 E is designed to enhance the environmental standards of quarries and larger construction sites. Besides the low emissions, this rig comes with a range of smart features, options and enhanced automation solutions for high safety, reliability and performance.

“With this achievement, we show that the innovations of Epiroc will play a significant role in the shift to low-carbon operations within quarries and large construction applications,” said Jose M. Sanchez, president Epiroc Surface division. “As our sustainability agenda goes hand in hand with those of our customers, we are very pleased to be collaborating with Skanska Industrial Solutions AB in the trials of this important solution.”

The tests will commence in September 2022 in one of Skanska Industrial Solution’s quarries in the Stockholm area.